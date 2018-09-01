Sat September 01, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Women voters network launches charter of demand

Islamabad : Women voters demanded improved secondary and higher education for women, effective enforcement of existing laws on violence against women and effective and autonomous national and provincial commission on the status of women.

The demand was made in a Charter of Demand presented by the Awaz-e-Niswaan Network. Awaz-e-Niswan (AAN) is a network open to all women of Pakistan ages 18 years and above. The objective of AAN is to increase the visibility and influence of women voters and their issues among duty bearers including elected representatives through the formation of a vibrant network of women voters that will draw attention and resources to priority areas of concern of female voters and engage with elected representatives and government functionaries.

The charter demanded safe and harassment free public transport, health facilities, economic opportunities and recreational opportunities for women. The document urges campaign funds, accessible information on election law and transparency in allocation of reserved and general seats for women.

Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women Khawar Mumtaz shared the positive trends in women political participation. She appreciated Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) efforts to mainstream women in election activities but said that the effort shall continue as there is still room for improvement.

Responding to a teacher who served as Presiding Officer in Election 2018 and complained that they were not able to vote, Director General ECP Gender Cell Nighat Siddique urged all those who failed to vote or faced difficulties to come forward and register their complaints with ECP. She said that the Commission is rigorously following all complaints.

MNA Nafisa Khattak said that women who plan to contest elections on general seats shall first work in their targeted constituencies. “All parties prefer candidates that can win elections for them,” she said adding that no women from Islamabad was able to join National Assembly in reserved seat as Islamabad doesn’t have four election members in the assembly. “Many women shifted their votes to other cities to be able to qualify for reserved seat,” she said.

Dr. Yasmin Zaidi, Director Awaz-e-Niswan stated that the program has provided political education to young educated women in rural and urban areas, enabling them to mobilize women in their own communities and form local chapters. These women have identified issues relevant to women and taken them up with local government and councillors and MPAs to resolve them.

