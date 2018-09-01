NTS conducted 7,055 tests in last 15 years

Islamabad: National Testing Services (NTS) has conducted 7,055 tests and assessments in various disciplines for educational assessment, scholarships, recruitments and promotion purposes in last 15 years, Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan told Senate.

In a written response to the question of Senator Siraj-ul-Haq during Senate’s Question Hour, he said over 18.7 million candidates from reputable associates, partner institutions and organisations have appeared in the NTS tests since its inception.

NTS has over 15 years of experience in educational and professional testing and assessment. He said as many as 22 testing and assessment service providers were working across Pakistan. Most of these are private limited companies with private individuals as their owners.