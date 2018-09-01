Sat September 01, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

UAE wants MoU with Pakistan on environment

Islamabad: The UAE government attaches the highest priority to environmental protection and is eager to cooperate with Pakistani government in the field of environment and wants to sign a memorandum of understanding with the climate change ministry in this regard.

This was stated by deputy head of mission of the UAE to Pakistan Abdul Aziz Al-Neiyadi during a meeting with adviser to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam here on Friday.

The two discussed the areas of mutual cooperation between Pakistan and UAE including houbara bustard and environment.

Federal climate change secretary Khizar Hayat Khan was also present in the meeting.

Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan attaches high value to its friendly relations with the UAE and wished to further take them to new heights especially in the area of environment.

Malik Amin Aslam said the ministry was initiating a mass plantation project and 10 billion trees would be planted throughout the country to make the environment more safer.

"Our government attaches the highest priority to the environment and we are eager to cooperate with Pakistan in the field of environment and ready to sign MoU with Ministry of climate change in this regard," he said.

The UAE ambassador congratulated the advisor to PM on climate change on assuming the charge of the ministry.

Appreciating the endeavours of the government, the UAE envoy said the environmental initiatives of the current government were highly commendable.

"UAE attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and would keep on extending its support to utilise huge economic potential in Pakistan for the mutual benefit of both the nations," he said.

