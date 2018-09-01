Obituary

Rawalpindi : The brother of Malik Muhammad Ishaq, chairman UC-26 and Malik Mazhar and nephew of Haji Malik Ismail, Malik Arshad Mehmood died on Friday, says a press release. His funeral prayers will be offered today (Saturday), at Building Haji Fazal Kareem, Chirah Road, Sadiqabad, at 11 a.m.