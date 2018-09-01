SSC exams from Sept 11

Islamabad : The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Supplementary Examinations 2018 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad will be held from September 11, 2018, says a press release.

The roll number slips of all the candidates appearing in the said examination have been dispatched on the addresses provided by the students in their admission forms. In case the Roll. Number slip is not received by any candidate; he/she should either download the same from FBISE website www.fbise.edu.pk or contact the officers of the board on provided phone numbers.

Controller of Examination 051-9269506, Director (One Window Cell) 9269577, Superintendent SSC (Conduct) 926955, Ext 121.