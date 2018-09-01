Sat September 01, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Annual prize distribution ceremony held at IST

Islamabad : Institute of Space Technology (IST) organised the Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony to recognize and appreciate the achievements of the Class of 2018. Major General (r) Ahmed Bilal (Hilal-i-Imtiaz), Ex-chairman SUPARCO, graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. He also served as the Pakistan’s first DG Nuclear Security, remained the president of Inter Islamic Network on Space Technology (ISNET) and designated representative of Pakistan at UN office of Outer Space (UNOOSA).

While speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest laid emphasis on the importance of scientific education and said that for any country to prosper, the knowledge of science and technology serves as the bedrock. He asked the students to leave no stone unturned in attaining higher education as it broadens vision and enables to march on a never ending journey towards new frontiers of knowledge. The Chief Guest mentioned that the graduating students must not only strive to enhance their technical and professional skills but should also focus on building effective communication skills for a well-rounded personality. He also highlighted that the co-curricular activities are instrumental in developing an understanding of human nature and dynamics of teamwork. He congratulated the winning students and their parents for achieving their goals and awarded medals and trophies to the graduates.

Earlier Director Student Affairs, Dr. Najam Abbas hosted the ceremony and said that this ceremony is organized to honor the unique talent & marvellous achievements of IST students. Institute of Space Technology recognises and appreciates their academic endeavours and active participation in extra and co-curricular activities.

The representatives of the graduating class of 2018 presented a souvenir to the Vice Chancellor IST Engr Imran Rahman as a memento of acknowledgement to their Alma mater. The ceremony concluded as the Vice Chancellor expressed his gratitude to the Chief Guest for his presence and presented him a souvenir.

