Educational cooperation with Portugal, Ireland stressed

Islamabad : President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday called for the strengthening of Pakistan's cultural and educational cooperation with Portugal and Ireland besides political and trade relations.

He was speaking to Ambassador-designate to Portugal Shah Mohammad Jamal and Ambassador-designate to Ireland Shuja Alam, who called on him here at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

The president said Portugal and Ireland were important countries of Europe and Pakistan was keen to enhance its cooperation with the both counties in various fields.

He said bilateral trade with both countries didn't commensurate with true potential and therefore, proactive measures were required to increase the quantum of bilateral trade.

Mamnoon Hussain said besides political and trade relation there was a need to strengthen cultural and educational cooperation with those countries.

He directed the ambassadors-designate to keep close contact with Pakistani community based in the countries and take all possible measures to address their issues.

"There should be regular exchange of delegation from various fields with the both countries in order to benefit from the experiences of each other."

The president directed the ambassadors-designate to encourage the investors from Portugal and Ireland to invest in Pakistan.