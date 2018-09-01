Sat September 01, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

‘Drinking water policy on the cards’

Islamabad : The government has planned to develop a comprehensive drinking water policy at federal level and will hold a high-level meeting in Islamabad on clean drinking water next week.

This was disclosed by adviser to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam during a meeting with a two-member delegation of the Asian Development Bank here at the ministry.

Federal secretary for climate change Khizar Hayat Khan was also present in the meeting.

The delegates apprised the minister regarding the ADB's on-going projects with the provincial governments on climate change, disaster management and clean drinking water. The advisor to PM said the government believed in climate compatible development and it's a good omen that the ADB shared the same mandate on many fronts.

"We are going to hold a meeting on clean drinking water with in next week and we also intend to develop a comprehensive drinking water policy at federal level," he said.

The advisor to PM said the PTI government's earlier billion tree Tsunami project was a successful initiative recognised at national and international levels.

"Now we are spreading that programme to the whole country and any collaboration with ADB would be welcomed." The ADB's delegates appreciated the vision and endeavours of the government to provide a healthy atmosphere and ecosystem to the people of Pakistan and assured their support in the areas of common interest in near future.

