Ministry of Housing, CDA at loggerheads over allotment of house

Islamabad : A new row has erupted between the Ministry of Housing and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) following allotment of a house located in posh sector of the federal capital to Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister by the Estate Office.

According to official record, the Estate Office has allotted House No 12-A in Sector F-7/3 to the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Muhammad Azam Khan. The House previously was used to be residence of the CDA chairman and was also on pool of the authority.

The House has been in possession of a former chairman of CDA Nadeem Hasan Asif for the last five years and did not vacate despite his retirement from the government. Presently, he is Member of the Federal Public Service Commission who is not entitled to accommodation in a government house.

Nadeem Hasan Asif started to use the accommodation when he was CDA chairman and continued to possess the same after his transfer from CDA and becoming federal secretary. Later, the accommodation was silently placed on pool of the Estate Office and it was not handed over by the CDA.

However, the sources in Estate Office said that nothing illegal was done as the House was placed on its pool.

The sources said that the CDA on Friday resisted and refused to hand over possession of the House to the new allottee. Presently, six out of seven houses of CDA members which are not in possession of the authority. One of these accommodation is being occupied by an ex Director of CDA Mansoor Ali Khan who was appointed in CDA on deputation basis.