PU to donate to dams fund

LAHORE:Punjab University has announced contribution to the chief justice dams fund. In this regard, Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has consulted various heads of departments.

According to a press release, Prof Niaz said efforts of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar would be remembered in golden words because of the construction of dams. He said serious efforts were being made to complete the project.

He said that Punjab University teachers, employees and students were standing with the chief justice as the project would contribute in making Pakistan's future bright. He said PU would soon deposit a cheque to the dams fund. results: Punjab University has declared results of BS Home Economics Part-I & II (first year) annual examination 2018 and M.Ed. (General & Science) supplementary examination 2017. The detailed results are available on Punjab University website.