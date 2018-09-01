Minister briefed on agriculture dept

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nouman Ahmad Langerial was briefed on the departmental activities in the office of the agriculture secretary here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by all the high-ranking officers of Agriculture department. The secretary said the agriculture sector recorded a remarkable growth of 3.81 per cent and surpassed its targeted growth of 3.5 pc. He said the last year’s growth was 2.07 pc.

The minister praised the department’s performance and asked the officers to sustain the progress as whole economy depended on agriculture sector’s performance.