Work starts on tourism policy, says minister

LAHORE: The absence of a proper tourism policy ruined the existing tourism assets in the country, therefore, a clear and proper tourism policy is the first priority of the new government.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz while addressing a crowded tourism conference, jointly organised by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and a local travel company at a hotel on Friday.

He said serious work had been started for a tourism policy and the government would take all available help from every stakeholder. The minister said a proper tourism policy was the need of the hour. He added, “We must market our highly valuable and attractive cultural and tourism assets in the world with a new vision and scientific approach.”

He said that the government would make a tourism policy, and the private sector would be invited to invest and give ideas to promote tourism in the country and abroad. He added that the investors would not only be encouraged but also be given equal opportunities to contribute to the national cause.

Punjab Tourism Secretary Ayub Chudhary, TDCP MD Mian Shakeel and Mian Yousaf Salahuddin also spoke on the occasion. workshop: Eminent Norwegian Mathematician Professor Olav Arnfinn Laudal has said that the world’s leading mathematicians and scientists have no hesitation in coming to Pakistan to interact, collaborate, learn or teach the bright minds of this country.

“Your government and funding agencies must support the country’s doctoral schools like Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences (ASSMS) of GC University Lahore for research and expanding their international linkages,” said Prof Laudal, who is one of the founders of the Abel Prize, while addressing the closing ceremony of international workshop on “Algebraic Geometry and its applications”.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah chaired the closing ceremony of the four-day workshop which was also addressed by Prof Ignacio Luengo from Spain and Prof Gerhard Pfister from Germany.

In his address, GCU ASSMS Director General Prof Dr G Murtaza said that the Salam School had been run exclusively by the foreign faculty but in the last couple of years, they had started inducting local faculty members as well.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said that this school gave immediate pride to GCU, adding that competent local faculty was indispensible for the survival, stability and existence of ASSMS. Prof Laudal mentioned his contribution to building the international collaboration of ASSMS with International Centre for Theoretical Physics in his speech.

Prof Gerhard Pfister talked about the importance of Algebraic geometry and gave some suggestions for improvements. PHEC Director General Dr Shahid Soroya also addressed the closing ceremony of the workshop and assured the doctoral school’s faculty of financial support from PHEC for research and moots.

honoured: Punjab University’s Director External Linkages Prof Kanwal Ameen delivered a keynote speech on “Collaboration in Curriculum Development in the Developing Courtiers: A road less travelled” at a SIG session of 84th International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA) held at the University of Malaysia.

Dr Kanwal has also presented a paper on “Library and Information Management Education and Collaboration among the Developing Countries: An Overview of Opportunities and Barriers in the Age of Social Media” at an open session of IFLA Annual Conference held in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. She also visited the International Relations Office of the University of Malaysia and talked to the officials for materialising the student exchange programme.