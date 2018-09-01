Three thieves held, eight cars seized

LAHORE: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff claimed to have arrested three car thieves and recovered eight stolen cars, besides seizing illegal arms from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Atif, Ejaz and Arshad. Their five accomplices managed to escape during the police raid. The SSP Investigation has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police team.

thieves: Pakistan Railways (PR) Police, Lahore division, on Friday arrested two persons involved in theft of railways material. One person, Umair Javed, was caught red handed carrying stolen material on his bike in the Singhpura area while the another, Ali Hasnain, was caught red handed removing bearing plates from the main line.

A Pakistan Railways spokesperson said the line was immediately repaired. The special campaign in this regard was initiated by Lahore Division SP Malik Muhammad Atiq on the directions of Inspector General of PR Police Dr Mujeeb ur Rehman Khan.