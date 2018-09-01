Man arrested for abuse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police arrested a man who allegedly abused a body and tried to kill him in the Sherakot police jurisdiction on Friday. According to the SSP Investigation, the arrested man was identified as Nazam.During the preliminary interrogation, the accused also confessed to killing a boy after sodomy six months back.
