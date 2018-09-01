Boy dies after fall from stairs

LAHORE: A 13-year-old boy died after falling from the stairs in the Defence area on Friday. The deceased was identified as Salamat. He was accidentally slipped and fell down the stairs, resulting in his death.

found dead: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the Data Darbar area on Friday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body has been removed to morgue.