Sat September 01, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Couple, two sons found dead in Johar Town house

LAHORE: A couple and their two sons were found dead in their house at Johar Town on Friday.

The victims were identified as Rizwan, a resident of E-1 Johar Town, his wife Sumaira and two sons Abuakar and Arsal. Police believed that they died of gas leaked from an iron as there were no torture marks on their bodies. Forensic experts have collected forensic evidences and noted every bit of detail about the incident. Police have removed the bodies to morgue.

Body found: A man was found dead in the Hunjarwal police area on Friday. Passersby spotted the body on Niaz Baig Road and informed the police. The body has been removed to morgue.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 871 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Eleven people died and 1,001 sustained injuries in the accidents. Out of the injured, 644 were badly injured and they were removed to hospitals while 346 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) held a general hold-up and impounded 1,299 bikes being used without documents or number plates. Similarly, the PHP teams also arrested four drug peddlers and a person for carrying illicit arms.

Traffic caps: The city traffic police distributed traffic caps, scarves and badges to over 50 students under the Traffic Scout Programme here on Friday. Traffic police were also educating the students on traffic laws and road safety through lectures and seminars in public and private schools.

