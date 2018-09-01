Pakistan shuts down Jalalabad Consulate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has closed its consulate in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad in protest over meddling of Nangarhar provincial governor, the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul confirmed on Friday. The Pakistan Embassy also recorded its protest over the meddling with the Afghan Foreign Office.

The embassy also demanded the Afghan foreign ministry to stop interference of its governor in the matters of Pakistani Consulate, the sources added. The embassy in Kabul has also apprised the Afghan government of the decision. Interference of the Afghan governor in the matters of Pakistani consulate is a violation of Vienna Convention, the embassy said.