Rashid Khan rejoins Sussex

LONDON: Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has re-signed with Sussex for the next year’s T20 Blast.After getting ‘international clearance’ Rashid will represent the Sharks in the first half of the T20 competition before flying to West Indies for the Caribbean Premier League.

He played 11 matches for Sussex this season and picked up 17 wickets at an average of 14.35 to play a vital role in his team’s first quarter-final appearance in three years.“I’m so happy and pleased to be back with Sussex in the 2019 T20 Blast,” the 19-year-old was quoted as saying by the Sussex’s official website on Friday.

“I had the best time this year; my teammates, the coaching staff and the management staff were amazing.”“I really enjoyed my stay and can’t wait to come again and play for Sussex next year. I was really pleased to see the team qualify for the quarter finals and then to the Finals Day.”Sussex will play Somerset in the second semi-final of the T20 Blast 2018 on September 15.