Harry’s ignoring me, sulks Son with career on line in Asia

CIBINONG, Indonesia: Tottenham star Son Heung-min said Friday he was still waiting for Spurs team-mates Harry Kane and Dele Alli to wish him luck as he goes into Saturday’s (today’s) crunch Asian Games final — with his career on the line.

The 26-year-old, who is chasing a gold medal that would spare him nearly two years of military service, revealed that the England pair had yet to contact him, despite a huge outpouring of support back in London.

“I wish they had texted!” Son told AFP before the clash with Japan in Cibinong, West Java.“But I’ve had lots from (Spurs defender) Ben Davies, who sends me texts wishing me good luck before every game.”

Son is 90 minutes away from the title and his last chance at an exemption that would allow him to see out his new five-year contract with Spurs.Failure is not an option as without gold, the multi-millionaire footballer faces spending 21 months in the military, as is compulsory for South Korean men.

South Korea remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea, and the two countries share the world’s most heavily fortified border.“Of course it’s an important game, it’s a final, but it’s normal — I’m not thinking of it any differently,” he shrugged, looking to play down the pressure.

“But we are ready and we’re hungry to win the tournament. We have a lot of young, inexperienced players but when I look into their eyes I can see that hunger.”

Spurs only released their forward to compete as one of three permitted over-age players at the far-flung, regional under-23 tournament because he pleaded with the London club.“I want to play for Spurs too but the main thing is my country,” said Son, who played a captain’s role in his side’s 3-1 semi-final win over Vietnam in midweek.“I want to make South Korean people happy and also hopefully Tottenham fans too back in London.”