Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged

Imran Khan's govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail

Overseas Pakistanis get right to vote after long struggle

Pakistan fish exports up 27.94pc, netting $451.026 million in FY18

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

World

REUTERS
September 1, 2018

Norwegian PM shuffles cabinet as male ministers seek family time

OSLO: Norway’s Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg replaced her ministers for oil and transportation in a cabinet reshuffle on Friday after both men sought to spend more time with their families.

Gender equality plays a significant role in Norwegian politics, and though Solberg’s centre-right cabinet still has a slight majority of men, the top positions of prime minister, finance minister and foreign minister are all held by women.

"I think many people underestimate how difficult it is to be a minister when your children don’t live in Oslo," Solberg told a news conference. "This is the main reason several ministers have given for resigning, particularly men. "Terje Soeviknes, who has been oil minister for only 20 months, will move to his home town on Norway’s west coast, where his two children from a previous marriage still live.

"Some things are more important than others," Soeviknes said, adding that it was the right decision because he needed "more time with the family".

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut 'Dhaka'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Gwadar's first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut 'Dhaka'

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

