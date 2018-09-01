Norwegian PM shuffles cabinet as male ministers seek family time

OSLO: Norway’s Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg replaced her ministers for oil and transportation in a cabinet reshuffle on Friday after both men sought to spend more time with their families.

Gender equality plays a significant role in Norwegian politics, and though Solberg’s centre-right cabinet still has a slight majority of men, the top positions of prime minister, finance minister and foreign minister are all held by women.

"I think many people underestimate how difficult it is to be a minister when your children don’t live in Oslo," Solberg told a news conference. "This is the main reason several ministers have given for resigning, particularly men. "Terje Soeviknes, who has been oil minister for only 20 months, will move to his home town on Norway’s west coast, where his two children from a previous marriage still live.

"Some things are more important than others," Soeviknes said, adding that it was the right decision because he needed "more time with the family".