India rape victim self-immolates protesting police inaction

NEW DELHI: An Indian rape victim has died in hospital after setting herself on fire in protest at police failing to take action, an official said on Friday. Police superintendent S. Channappa told AFP that there had been a "lapse" by police and that an investigation was underway to see if the woman’s family had been pressured not to make a complaint.

The 28-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, died late on Thursday in a hospital in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, 24 hours after suffering critical burn injuries when she set herself alight at her home.

"We have arrested the accused today and also suspended the concerned police officers until further orders," Channappa told AFP. The woman and her husband went to police on August 23 to lodge a rape complaint. The husband has alleged that police refused to register a case and asked them to settle the matter with the accused who came from the same village.

"We have a letter signed by the victim and her family that they reached an understanding with the accused," Channappa said.