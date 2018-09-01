Sat September 01, 2018
Newspost

September 1, 2018

One day

The SPCS has announced the result of a screening test of Combined Competitive Examination (CCE-2018). Out of the 57,000 candidates that took the test only seven percent could qualify for the written examination, which is scheduled to be held this year. One of the main reasons for the failure of candidates in screening test was the varied difficulty level of question papers at different test centres. The test at the Larkana and Sukkur centres was easy to attempt, while the test conducted in the Karachi and Hyderabad centres was comparatively more difficult.

Several mistakes in the question papers also confused the candidates. Before the screening test, candidates had demanded the authorities to conduct the test at all centres on the same day and at the same time. Unfortunately, the SPSC rejected these demands and conducted the test on different days. Due to the SPSC’s biased policy, a majority of candidates are affected. While we can’t change the past and do anything about what has happened, we can ask the SPSC to hear the genuine demands of candidates and conduct the CCE-2019 test announced for the posts of BPS-16 and BPS-17 officers on the same day.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad

