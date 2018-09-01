Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged

Imran Khan's govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail

Overseas Pakistanis get right to vote after long struggle

Pakistan fish exports up 27.94pc, netting $451.026 million in FY18

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

September 1, 2018

Ties with India

When discussing trade ties with India, Pakistan should see its interest first and should avoid carrying with its emotional approach. We should learn from China which is having trade with India worth over $60 billion per year, despite having serious border disputes with the country, which even resulted in a war in 1962.

Wisdom demands that Indian products which we reportedly import through a third country at a higher cost should be imported directly. Similarly, we should also see if other imported products of same specifications, including railway engines, auto vehicles and auto parts, are available from India at a much lesser cost. Better trade relations are most likely to create better atmosphere for negotiation on the Kashmir and water issues.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut 'Dhaka'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Gwadar's first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut 'Dhaka'

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

