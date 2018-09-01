Ties with India

When discussing trade ties with India, Pakistan should see its interest first and should avoid carrying with its emotional approach. We should learn from China which is having trade with India worth over $60 billion per year, despite having serious border disputes with the country, which even resulted in a war in 1962.

Wisdom demands that Indian products which we reportedly import through a third country at a higher cost should be imported directly. Similarly, we should also see if other imported products of same specifications, including railway engines, auto vehicles and auto parts, are available from India at a much lesser cost. Better trade relations are most likely to create better atmosphere for negotiation on the Kashmir and water issues.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi