Plant more trees

Pakistan’s forest reserves have declined to only 1.9 percent. The Margalla Hills have suffered their share of losses, too, as people have cut trees down to use wood to warm their houses. In addition, the timber mafia is also cutting down trees at a fast pace. In such scenario, it is highly commendable that the Pakistan Navy has launched a plantation drive to grow trees in the area.

Even more fascinating information about this initiative is that pine trees that involve the sure prospects of Islamabad regularly receiving snowfall within a decade are being planted. To ensure that the plantation drive is carried out at a fast pace, the civil society should not only join the initiative but the concerned authorities should also provide local communities the alternative means to fulfil their fuel needs and, simultaneously, deal with the timber mafia with an iron fist.

Riaz Missen

Islamabad