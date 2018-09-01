Digital fraud

Working as a freelancer is a challenging pursuit. I have recently started working as a freelancer and found that the sector is full of frauds and scams. I have had many bad experiences because of which my trust in freelance opportunities has diminished over time. Late payment is the a critical issue that many freelancers face. In fact, many people tend to disappear after obtaining work.

I once did a long assignment comprising more than 2,000 words and took care of the customer’s desire until the end. But when I talked about my payment, I did not receive any reply. Freelancing is a reliable field for those who want to work from home, but customers who don’t pay in return should be strictly punished. This erodes people’s trust in the hard work done by upstanding people.

Shehla Inam

Wah Cantt