Long arms of the law

This refers to the letter ‘Where is equality?’ (Aug 31) by Guldar Khan Wazir. The writer has rightly asserted that there should be across-the-board accountability. Why is Musharraf roaming free despite having grave charges against him?

The authorities concerned should bring him back so that he can face the courts. It will be a challenge for the current government. The nation is eagerly waiting for it to take some steps regarding the Musharraf case.

Dr Saad Riaz

Mardan