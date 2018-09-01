Long arms of the law

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘Where is equality?’ (Aug 31) by Guldar Khan Wazir. The writer has rightly asserted that there should be across-the-board accountability. Why is Musharraf roaming free despite having grave charges against him?
The authorities concerned should bring him back so that he can face the courts. It will be a challenge for the current government. The nation is eagerly waiting for it to take some steps regarding the Musharraf case.
Dr Saad Riaz
Mardan
