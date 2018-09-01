Another broken promise?

Loadshedding has once again reared its ugly head. The unscheduled power outages and low voltage have created countless difficulties, especially for school- and college-going students. Since power supply remains suspended for long hours, students cannot concentrate on their studies. The loopholes in the energy sector should be dealt with in a timely manner. The ballooning circular debt, which currently stands at Rs596billions, power theft, crumbling distribution and transmission systems, line losses, and the excessive consumption of electricity are some of the factors responsible for the looming energy crisis.

Without addressing these glitches, the uninterrupted supply of electricity will be impossible. The cheaper and uninterrupted supply of electricity was one of the leading slogans of the PTI. The previous government also made tall claims to end loadshedding by 2018, but it failed to deliver on its promises. To resolve the issue of the energy crisis, the current government must take up the matter on an urgent basis and take solid steps to reduce the suffering of people.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali