Economic growth

Pakistan needs economic growth of at least seven percent if it intends to meet its financial challenges. This rate will not only double the country’s GDP after every 10 years, but will also result in a substantial improvement in living standards. But to achieve this level of growth, Pakistan direly needs an economic vent (source of growth) that is geographically and politically sustainable. Pakistan has experienced few such economic vents in the past. Import-substituting industrialisation produced rapid growth in the 1960s – but the growth couldn’t be sustained, green revolution technology that resulted in robust agricultural growth in the 1970s and 1980s, and overseas migration and resulting remittances that have spurred growth for the last 35 years have been the most recent growth vent. Each of these growth vents has contributed significantly towards improving living standards of people, but these sources have now been exhausted. The economy is in quest of the new growth vent. Economically speaking, by increasing bilateral trade with India, Pakistan can easily achieve growth vent which it lacks. Since the new PM believes that Pakistan should maintain close political and economic ties with its eastern neighbour, it is hoped that Imran Khan and his cabinet will leave no stone unturned to increase cross-border trade with India on easy conditions.

Faraz Ahmed

Karachi