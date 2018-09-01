Shareholders of Sindh Bank approve swap ratio

KARACIH: The shareholders of Sindh Bank approved the swap ratio of 1: 8.37 i.e. one share of Sindh Bank equals to 8.37 shares of Summit Bank.

The same will now be presented to Sindh Cabinet for approval after which it will be submitted to Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan for clearance and finally to State Bank of Pakistan for their review and sanction.***