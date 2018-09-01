Sat September 01, 2018
September 1, 2018

Novo Nordisk launches a new generation Insulin for diabetes

Lahore: World leader in Diabetes care, Novo Nordisk Pakistan launched a New Generation Insulin for the treatment of diabetes. The launch took place at a press conference held at a local hotel.

During the event, Rashed Rafique Butt, Vice President & General Manager, Novo Nordisk Pakistan said that the organization holds a legacy of more than 90 years of innovation in diabetes care. “Keeping up with our core value of patient centricity, we are now introducing another innovative product in Pakistan. Along with offering a lower risk of Hypoglycemia as a key benefit, the new product will bring ease in the lives of people with diabetes”.

Wasim Akram, Brand Ambassador for Changing Diabetes® in Pakistan stressed on the importance of right treatment and the role of the healthcare professional to enable the patient to live a healthy life. “Today is a really big deal especially for a patient like me who has to take 4 injections a day, as I have for the last 22 years. This new insulin is a mix of two types of insulin, which non-diabetics might not understand but like I said for a diabetic like me, this is really a gift from God that companies like Novo Nordisk are making such inventions,” he added.

Speaking to the media, Dr Abbas Raza, who is a renowned expert in the field of diabetes, said that “We know a lot more about this disease now than we did before. And it used to be all about controlling sugar levels. We now know that controlling Diabetes is not enough on its own, we must also control the complications.***

