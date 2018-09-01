Economic diplomacy stressed

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has underlined the need for “economic diplomacy” to cement Pakistan’s trade and economic ties with the outer world, a statement said on Friday.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that Pakistan cannot remain in isolation in the present economic arena where all countries are working hard to contribute heavily and to get maximum share in the international trade.

Economic diplomacy should be a high priority for the government, he said, adding that economic diplomacy is defined as the decision-making, policy making and advocating of a state’s business interests. The LCCI chief said the role of Pakistan’s embassies abroad is essential. Their mission should be to negotiate between governments.