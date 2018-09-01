Chinese firm keen to invest in Pakistan

KARACHI: A Chinese investment group on Friday showed keen interest to invest in securities in the capital market.

A delegation of Beijing Investment Group visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange to meet with the officials of exchange and corporate sector to explore business opportunities within the private sector.

“The team showed interest in companies poised for listing in various sectors including but not limited to the oil and gas sector, hospitality industry, real estate, and healthcare industries,” a statement said on Friday.