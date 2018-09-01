Cotton stable

Karachi : Normal trading activity was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rates firm at Rs8,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,574/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood unchanged at Rs8,160/maund and Rs8,745/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the market saw balanced trading, which kept the prices stable.

Karachi cotton market recorded 21 transactions of around 15,000 bales at the price of Rs8,000/maund to Rs8,300/maund. Deals were reported from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Kotri, Khipro, Shahpur Chakar, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Ahmedpur East, Khanewal, Burewala, Chichawatni, Vehari, Hasilpur and a few other stations.