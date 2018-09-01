Tencent loses $20bln in value after China fights myopia with gaming curbs

HONG KONG/BEIJING: Tencent Holdings´ market value slumped by $20 billion on Friday after China intensified a crackdown on online gaming citing rising levels of myopia, heightening regulatory risks for companies in the world´s biggest gaming market.

China´s Ministry of Education, in a notice late on Thursday, directed the publishing regulator to limit the number of new online video games, take steps to restrict the time young people spend playing games and explore an age-appropriate system for players.

Beijing´s directive was included in a document published on the website of the ministry outlining how China should respond to worsening rates of myopia, or near-sightedness, among young people, and blamed the spread of mobile phones and other electronic devices partly for it.

The curbs are the latest challenge for Tencent, China´s largest gaming and social media firm, which earlier

this month blamed a freeze on new game approvals for

the technology giant´s first quarterly profit fall in nearly 13 years.

Shares of Tencent, which has a market value of around HK$3.25 trillion ($414.12 billion), fell as much as 5.3 percent, leading a slide in Chinese video game companies.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index shed nearly 1 percent. Tencent has lost a staggering $164 billion in market value from its peak in January, chiefly on regulatory uncertainty, and now trails arch rival Alibaba Group to be Asia´s second biggest listed company by market capitalisation.

The $164 billion drop is bigger than Netflix´s current market value of $162 billion.

Tencent did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Beijing´s sometimes abrupt and haphazard regulatory measures have clouded the outlook for mobile games.

In July last year, Tencent announced plans to limit play time for some young users of its fantasy role-playing game "Honour of Kings", responding to complaints that children were getting addicted to the popular mobile offering.