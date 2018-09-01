Sat September 01, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Stocks close negative as govt indecision on economy irks investors

Stocks posted slight losses on Friday, as foreign fund houses spurred on selling in blue-chip fertiliser, energy, and cement shares, while financial results failed to swing market sentiments towards positivity, dealers said.

Shumaila Badar from Ismail Iqbal Securities said the market remained under pressure throughout the day ahead of ECC’s (Economic Coordination Committee) meeting on Monday, where government was expected to discuss circular debt, gas price increase, and measures to address scarcity of urea fertiliser.

Cement stocks came under fire on market rumours that the companies have cut prices. DG Khan Cement dropped 2.76 percent, Maple Leaf fell 3.29 percent, Cherat Cement went down 1.69 percent, and Pioneer Cement declined 3.01 percent, Shumaila added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index fell 0.29 percent or 121.28 points to close at 41,742.24 points. KSE-30 shares index lost 0.57 percent or 118.01 points to end at 20,490.67 points.

As many as 367 scrips were active, of which 130 moved up, 215 retreated, and 22 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 159.844 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 191.518 billion shares in the previous session.

An analyst from Al Habib Securities said Unity Foods Ltd was the volume leader as the company might acquire a 500,000 MT/annum refinery, with plans to increase its capability to produce specialty fats. Investors were also perturbed by Finance Minister Asad Umar’s statements on IMF programme, where earlier, the minister was of the opinion that the IMF would be the last resort, but now hinted taking the Parliament into confidence before going to the lender. “This shows that so called friendly countries and institutions are reluctant to give a huge amount of money, and the government has to bend to the IMF for loans,” an analyst said.

“Overall tone of the market is depressed and investors are perturbed as the new government has not been able to make any positive impact, while huge economic challenges remain untouched,” a leading trader said.

From the start of the session equities showed fresh pruning in oil, cement, power distribution companies, financial and chemical stocks. The highest gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs243.00 to close at Rs749.00/share, and Phillip Morris Pakistan, up Rs153.42 to finish at Rs3,554.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs152.00 to close at Rs2,893.00/share, and Rafhan Maize, down Rs149.00 to close at Rs7,800.00/share.

Unity Foods Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 10.490 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.41 to close at Rs43.64/share. It was followed by Engro Polymer with a turnover of 10.463 million shares. Its scrip gained Rs0.41 to close at Rs34.84/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemical, recording a turnover of 7.121 million shares, as its scrip lost Rs0.48 to end at Rs14.20/share.

