Revocation of PMEX Murabaha advised: SECP approves shariah-compliant share financing product

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday allowed financial institutions to offer shariah-compliant financing for purchase of securities in the capital market.

The SECP’s Shariah Advisory Board (SAB) approved Murabaha share-financing product proposed by the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). In July last year, the board, in principle, approved the product and advised some amendments into the structure.

The SAB approved the product with the conditions that NCCPL will appoint a shariah advisor who will ensure ongoing shariah compliance of the transactions and will periodically issue its shariah review report.

“NCCPL will also provide a quarterly review report of the transactions for the Shariah Advisory Board,” the commission said in a statement. The board asked the NCCPL to develop its capacity in shariah to handle shariah-related matters.

The board also reviewed the report of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) on the transactions executed on the exchange during the pilot phase of the PMEX commodity Murabaha product from November 16, 2017 to March 3.

The board cited a host of conflict of interest scenarios in the transactions and expressed its reservations that independence was compromised at various stages of the transactions.

The board constituted a committee to conduct an independent shariah audit of the transactions and processes.

The board advised the SECP to issue instructions to stop further transactions on PMEX for commodity Murabaha.

The board said a committee should be formed under the chairmanship of Bilal Rasul, head of the Islamic Finance Department and SAB secretary, who may co-opt two or three more members, to conduct a detailed shariah review and submit its recommendation to the board in its next meeting.

The oil-based shariah-compliant product was launched after the approval of SECP and SBP as a step to use liquidity of Islamic banks and other non-banking financial institutions. Around Rs400 million of transactions took place during the pilot project.

A senior official said the central bank green-signaled the extension in the period of the pilot project, which would continue till October.

Oil-based Murabaha enables financial institutions to purchase commodity from the exchange and transfer the value of the commodity to aspiring borrowers.

The Islamic Finance Department (IFD) also briefed the board on the draft Shariah Governance Regulations 2018, and stakeholders’ comments on them.

The board said the SECP’s shariah screening criteria should align with the criteria of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) to harmonise and standardise the practices of Islamic financial institutions.

The board also accorded approval in principle to IFD for initiating the process of adopting three additional shariah standards of AAOIFI: settlement of debt by set-off, guarantees and loan (qard).