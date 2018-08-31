Fri August 31, 2018
National

AY
Asim Yasin
August 31, 2018

NAB files reference against ex-secretary information ministry

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, has filed a reference in the Accountability Court (AC), Islamabad, against ex-secretary, Ministry of Information, Farooq Ahmad Awan, and ex-member (Legal), Ministry of Information Technology, Kamran Ali in case of officers / officials of the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom, PTCL, PTA & others in the matter of International Clearing House (ICH)

Accused Farooq Ahmad Awan remained secretary, Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom, during the processing and approval of policy directives on ICH. He overstepped his mandate by fixing tariffs in the policy directives on the ICH which was the sole mandate of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Hence, in this way, he misused his authority, aided and abetted while acting in conspiracy with his co-accused Kamran Ali remained Member (Legal) Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom in the grant of undue and illegal benefit to the long distance & international (LDI) companies, which earned them windfall profits as a result of the International Clearing House policy processed by the accused.

The NAB Rawalpindi Director Genera, Irfan Naeem Mangi, said that NAB

officers are determined and committed to performing their national duty with absolute objectivity through professionalism, unimpeachable integrity and without any leanings for or against anybody.

