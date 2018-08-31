Nawaz offers condolence on Kirmani’s death

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has offered his profound condolences on the demise of Pakistan Movement’s veteran Ahmad Saeed Kirmani, who passed away in Lahore last week at 95.

Nawaz Sharif met former SAPM Senator Dr Asif Saeed Kirmani, who is son of late Ahmad Saeed Kirmani, Thursday in NAB court here and expressed his heartfelt grief on the death of legend politician who lived and died for Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif, who visited Ahmad Saeed Kirmani in a Lahore hospital before proceeding to London four months back, recalled that Ahmad Saeed Kirmani was among the last leaders who had honour to work with father of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Nawaz Sharif termed the late leader as beacon of light that is put off now. Senator Dr Asif Saeed Kirmani is the only son of late Ahmad Saeed Kirmani. Nawaz Sharif prayed for fortitude of the family to bear the irreparable loss.