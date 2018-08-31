Fri August 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

Share

Senate deputy chairman refers 186pc raise in gas tariff issue to House committee

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala on Thursday referred the issue of proposed summary of seeking 186 per cent increase in gas tariff to the House Standing Committee concerned.

PML-N Senator Haroon Akhtar raised the issue in the House and wondered how the secretary allowed this summary to reach the ECC, asking why the gas companies should punish their consumers for their own inefficiencies like line losses and theft of gas.

“The burden of gas companies own inefficiencies must in no way to be passed to the consumers,” he emphasised. To this, the chair referred the matter to the House Committee.

On a point of public importance, ex-interior minister Abdul Rehman Malik drew the House attention towards 200 Pakistani prisoners in Iran, who had been awarded death penalty and requested the government to take this matter up with the visiting Iranian foreign minister to see whether they could be given relief and their death sentence be converted to life imprisonment.

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan assured the senator that a request would be made in this connection but the nature of their crimes was of utmost importance.

Senator Rehman Malik also alleged that the report on Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry proposing name of Aitzaz Ahsan for the slot of president was a bid to create mistrust about politicians.

