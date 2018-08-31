Distinction

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Fawad Farooq Ashraf has won gold medal for securing highest marks in the Aerospace Engineering from Institute of Space Technology Islamabad and for his overall performance during the Batch 13, 2014-2018 session as a recognition of his exemplary performance in the acedamics as well as his commitment and dedication towards studies, says a press release.
ISLAMABAD: Fawad Farooq Ashraf has won gold medal for securing highest marks in the Aerospace Engineering from Institute of Space Technology Islamabad and for his overall performance during the Batch 13, 2014-2018 session as a recognition of his exemplary performance in the acedamics as well as his commitment and dedication towards studies, says a press release.
Comments