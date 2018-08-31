Tenth anniversary of POF ‘Shuhada’ observed

WAH CANTT: POF Board Chairman Lt Gen Sadiq Ali said that “we salute to the pious souls of those POF Shuhada who laid down their lives for POF and motherland and reaffirmed the pledge that we would always remember their sacrifices and POF will continue to play its role for making the defence of the motherland invincible”.

The POF chief this while addressing as chief guest at 10th death anniversary of POF Shuhada observed here on Thursday to pay tribute to these Shuhada, the day is observed in POF every year and a special ceremony was arranged for them, says a press release.

POF Board chairman further remarked that the coward act of the terrorists would not lessen their courage and they would continue to shoulder our responsibilities with courage, dedication and commitment. He further said that extremism and sectarianism weaken the nations. “We are all Muslims and we have to observe tolerance. The society which is facing intolerance cannot make progress. We all have to eliminate the sectarianism and extremism from our society”.

POF Board chairman mentioned that more than 50 thousand Pakistani have sacrificed their lives in the war against terror and masses support to Armed Forces of Pakistan in this war cannot be traced in the history. The role of POF in this war is also commendable.

While expressing his sympathy with the families of Shuhada he said that POF administration would make every effort for their welfare and directed POF officers to address their problems as soon as possible.