Power meter reader booked for overbilling

KOHAT: The district administration on Thursday booked a power meter-reader for not performing duty and sending wrong readings which resulted in serving exorbitant utility bills on consumers.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Ilyas issued the directives for registering a case against the meter-reader during a public forum held in Kohat. It was the first Kutchehry after the end of British rule over subcontinent, which was highly appreciated by the locals.

District Nazim Muhammad Naseem Afridi, Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano and heads of line departments were present.

District Councillor Dilbar Khan informed the DC about the collective problems faced by individuals in detail.

The DC listened to the public complaints and issued directives for the solution to these problems on the spot.

The DC said that the decisions of open courts were implemented in letter and spirit and a report in this regard was also dispatched to higher officers. He said that strict action would be taken against the officials failed to implement the directives issued during open courts.