PhD thesis defended

MINGORA: The first PhD scholar of University of Swat, Junaid Khan has successfully defended his thesis on “Morphological and Molecular Characterisation of Selected Macro fungi in Northern Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, Pakistan here on Thursday.

He did his research under the supervision of Dr Hassan Sher, Director of the Centre for Plant Sciences and Biodiversity. Prof Dr Abdul Nasir Khan of the University of Punjab was his co-supervisor.

External examiners were former Dean of the Faculty of Biological Sciences, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, Prof Dr Mir Ajab Khan, and former chairman of the Department of Botany, University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Muhammad Ibrar.

The internal examiner was Dr Ahmad Ali, Assistant Professor, Centre for Plant Sciences and Biodiversity, University of Swat.