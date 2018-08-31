Fri August 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

People voice complaints against govt depts at public forum

DIR: Residents of Sheringal at an open Kutchehry in Upper Dir piled up complaints against various government departments and demanded improvement in services.

The open court was organised by the deputy commissioner office.

The deputy commissioner and heads of all the line government departments attended the event. Elders of Sheringal area, local government representatives and residents were also present.

The residents complained about sales of substandard food items, including chips, juices, ice-creams, and others.

The residents said the transporters were charging more fares than the ones fixed by the district administration. They said that shopkeepers, particularly greengrocers, were violating the official pricelists and overcharging customers.

DC Muhammad Irfan Mahsud issued directives on several complaints. He said that the aim of organising the Kutchehries was to know about people’s problems and issues and take steps for their solution.

He said that such forums provided easy access to head of government departments’ and officers.

The official said it was a good initiative of the provincial government to organise such open courts to give people access to government authorities.

On the directives of the deputy commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Umar Khan along with Levies personnel visited Dir Bazaar and checked items and its prices.

He imposed fines on some shopkeepers and lodged first information report against them for selling expired items and violating the governed pricelists.

The official removed temporary encroachments from Dir bazaar.

The AC also checked passenger vehicles that were going to Barawal from Dir and asked passengers about the fare.

