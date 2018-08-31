Traders, dwellers protest low gas pressure in Bannu

BANNU: The dwellers and traders here on Thursday staged protest against low pressure of gas and asked the government to solve the issue forthwith.

The protesters blocked a road in front of the office of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL). They were carrying banners and placards and chanted slogans against SNGPL.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial president of traders’ union Dr Abdur Rauf Qureshi, Qazi Irfan, Aslam Khan, Waheed Khan, Jehanzeb Khan and others said that the low gas pressure has hit the domestic and commercial consumers alike.

They set a 24 hours deadline for the SNGPL authorities to solve the issue of low gas pressure and transfer the corrupt officials or else they would launch a protest campaign.