PTI Lower Dir demands berth in provincial cabinet

TIMERGARA: The people in Lower Dir have expressed serious concern over ignoring the district in the newly constituted provincial cabinet and asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to take note of the matter.

“The people of Dir reposed full confidence in PTI in 2018 general elections and the party won six out of the total seven seats, including two National Assembly and four provincial assembly, but the area has not been given representation in the provincial cabinet, which has created a sense of deprivation among party workers,” said Malik Rahatullah, senior vice-president, PTI, Lower Dir chapter.

The PTI local leader and a former candidate from PK-94 Malik Inam said defeating Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) in its stronghold where it had been winning for more than five decades was not an

easy task.

Despite such big achievement no member was included in the provincial cabinet, he lamented. “The JI lawmakers had enjoyed full powers in the district during the previous government and treated PTI workers step-motherly,” said Ijaz Ahmad, PTI worker and nazim of Saddo village council.

However, PTI woman lawmaker from Lower Dir Dr Sumaira Shams, who was elected as youngest member provincial assembly on PTI reserved seat, said that she had raised the issue in PTI’s parliamentary board meeting.

“And the board has assured me that Dir will be given representation in the cabinet extension. I had taken up the issue at the parliamentary board meeting of the party and the people of Dir will soon hear good news,” Dr Sumaira Shams said.