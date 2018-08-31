PTI MPA submits resolution for blanket accountability

PESHAWAR: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fazle Elahi on Thursday submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to demand a blanket accountability of all government functionaries from Class-IV to administrative secretaries and ministers.

The resolution, signed by MPAs including Mian Jamshed, Arif Ahmadzai, Pakhtunyar and Wazirzada, said since accountability is the main point of the PTI manifesto and now that when the party has come into power in the province and Centre as well, all the ministers, advisors and special assistants should declare their assets. “They should declare

present assets and five years old status so that the PTI agenda is implemented in letter and spirit,” he said in the resolution, offering himself first for the accountability.

The resolution said: “This Assembly recommends to the provincial government to ask the federal government to start accountability of government functionaries right from Class-IV employees to secretaries and ministers so that across-the-board accountability of all could be ensured.”