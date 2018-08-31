Fri August 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

Two doctors beat up patient

MINGORA: Two doctors allegedly beat up a patient after he accused them of selling official medicines in their private clinics in Darmay, Matta on Thursday.

Ijaz Hussain, a class-four employee in a local school, told the media persons that two doctors Javed and Imran who hailed from Kanju and Landay areas, respectively, battered him with batons for complaining about absence of medicines in the hospital and its sale at the private clinics.

He said the doctors in question also accused him of visiting the hospital to see a female staff of the hospital instead of treatment.

Ijaz Hussain, flanked by Nazim Qayum filed a complaint at the Landay Police Station. He appealed to the chief minister and other officials to investigate the lack of medicines in the hospital concerned and take action against the doctors for the unprofessional conduct.

