Fri August 31, 2018
IK
Israr Khan
August 31, 2018

Rs2/litre cut in petrol price likely

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has suggested the government to reduce the prices of petroleum products for September 2018.

The regulatory authority has suggested that prices of petrol may be reduced by Rs2 per litter, diesel by Rs6, kerosene by Re0.30 and light diesel oil (LDO) by Re0.70 per litre for the next month.

Ogra has forwarded a summary to the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division that recommended revision in oil prices. If the government accepts this recommendation, then petrol price would go down from the existing Rs95.24/litre to 93.24 a litre, LDO price will go down from existing Rs80.91 to Rs80.21 per litre, HSD price will come down to Rs106.94 per litre from the existing Rs112.94 a litre and kerosene price will reduce to Rs75.37 from existing price of Rs75.07 per litre. The government would take the final decision on the Ogra’s recommendation today (Friday).

