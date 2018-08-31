Fri August 31, 2018
August 31, 2018

Imran wastes 22-year struggle in just 10 days: Fazl

QUETTA: The crisis of the PTI government is that it’s in inexperienced hands as Prime Minister Imran Khan has wasted his 22-year long struggle in just 10 days, said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Speaking to reporters in Quetta, he said the opposition has already rejected the results of the July 25 general elections. He demanded the chief election commissioner’s resignation over his ‘failure’ to ensure a free and fair election.

The JUI-F chief, who is also head of the MMA, arrived in Balochistan capital to seek the support of political parties for the September 4 presidential election.

Fazl, an opposition leader, is one of the three candidates who are in the running for the presidential slot. The two others are PTI’s Dr Arif Alvi and PPP’s Aitzaz Ahsan.

The ruling PTI is confident that Dr Alvi will win the election comfortably. The opposition is divided. It has failed to agree on a joint candidate.

The PPP, one of the key opposition parties, ditched the opposition by separately fielding Aitzaz Ahsan, but Fazlur Rehman hopes that the party will support him to give the PTI a run for its money in the presidential elections.

“Asif Zardari is a close friend of mine. I’m in contact with him, hoping that he will meet the demands of friendship,” he said.

He said that the prime minister would have been from the opposition had the PPP taken part in the vote. The PPP decided not to vote in the election for the prime minister.

“I request that the PPP should respect the consensus of all opposition parties. Aitzaz Ahsan is only their candidate but I’m the candidate of two parties,” he said.

On Wednesday, the JUI-F chief met leaders of the MQM-Pakistan and GDA in Karachi but failed to get their support for the presidential election.

The election will be held on September 4, five days before the expiry of the five-year term of President Mamnoon Hussain.

